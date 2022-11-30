FIFA World Cup 2022: Crown Princess of Spain has CRUSH on Barcelona and Spain star Gavi, READ more here

Barcelona and Spain star Gavi has had a good few days in FIFA World Cup 2022. He has had a good time with Barcelone too and he has taken the same momentum into the World Cup. Gavi is 18 and he is being seen as the next big thing in the sport. He has getting his fan following increased by the day. In a recent report published by Diario AS, Gavi has reported to have made a fan in Crown Princess of Spain named Leonor. Yes, you read that right. The Crown Princess of Spain has not just become a fan of Gavi but seems to have a big crush on the star footballer, who is one year older than her.

The Princess have a folder filled with the pictures of Gavi and as per reports, her father King Felipe VI of Spain also got a short signed by Gavi after Spain's win over Costa Rica. The reports state that the jersey on which Gavi signed by smaller in size and the rumour is that the shirt is going to the Princess.

King Felipe VI told Gavi that his daughter; Princess Leonor is his admirer



Gavi sent her a signed shirt

Spain had begun their World Cup with a thumping 7-0 win over Costa Rica with Gavi scoring a goal in that game. Spain then drew with Germany 1-1 and will play Japan now on December 2 in the last match at 12.30 am IST for a spot in the Round of 16.

Spain are 2010 champions and would be aiming to repeat the heroics 12 years later in Qatar. They are a solid team but Japan would not be an easy task for them in their last Group E clash. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how true is this Gavi and Princess' story. Footballers are known for dating the most beautfiul and hottest women in the world, with Pique once dating pop star Shakira.