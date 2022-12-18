FIFA World Cup 2022 final: Luck against Lionel Messi and Argentina? Here’s HOW

Lionel Messi and Argentina will go toe-to-toe against World Champions France on Sunday (December 18) at the Lusail Stadium. It is a clash for glory where the seven-time Ballon d'Or holder will look to get his hands on the trophy he has eyed during his whole career. On the other hand, France and Kylian Mbappe are eyeing to defend their title and become champions back to back. However, a little piece of information could create a bit of scare in the Messi and Argentina fans. How? Read on. Do you remember Diego Maradona's tears after seeing the penalty decision for Germany in a World Cup final 1990? Polish assistant referee Michael Listekievich raised the flag for a foul in the Argentine box while standing in line that day. Maradona could not accept his decision. What a surprise! Today, his son Tomas Listekievich will run with the flag in the line in the final again. Maradona to Messi. Father to son. Amazing.

Playing the World Cup final is one thing but the feeling inside a player during the game is just unexplainable. Messi alongside the other 21 players on field will certainly feel the pressure as the blockbuster will see two quality sides going to war with each other on Sunday night.

Carrying the expectations of a nation desperate for a world title, Messi has single-handedly lifted Argentina to the final after a sobering defeat to Saudi Arabia in their campaign opener. All that remains to be seen now is whether the footballing gods will smile on one of their favourite sons come Sunday's finale. Should Argentina win, it would be a fitting and, in many ways, a fairytale end to a truly spectacular footballing career.If the final ends in defeat for the two-time world champions, the world would have witnessed Messi walking away with a tearful final wave at his adoring faithfuls at the Lusail stadium in Doha, passing on the mantle to the next lot of superstars. (With ANI inputs)