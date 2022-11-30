FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi's Argentina qualification scenario ahead of must win clash vs Poland

Lionel Messi and Argentina are currently in a must-win situation as they get set to face Poland in the Group C fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar on Thursday (December 1). A win for Argentina can seal the spot for them but it also depends on the result of the clash between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, which will be taking place at the same time. The seven-time Ballon d'Or and his troops will be locking horns with Poland, who are currently leading the group with four points under their belt. (Robert Lewandowski’s Poland vs Lionel Messi’s Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch POL vs ARG and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?)

FIFA World Cup 2022: Three possible scenarios in Argentina’s final group match against Poland

1) If Argentina win against Poland

If Lionel Messi's Argentina win against Poland they will stand with 6 points. However, if Saudi Arabia pull off another spectacular performance against Mexico they will come level with Argentina. Currently, Argentina have the edge of qualification as they are goals infront of Mexico in the goal-difference. Which makes the scenario difficult for Saudi Arabia as they will need to beat Mexico by a good margin of goals to seal the spot of Group C.

2) If Argentina draws against Poland

If Argentina draws against Poland, the World Cup knockout stage qualification will be dependent on the result of Saudi Arabia and Mexico. However, if Saudi Arabia win against Mexico, they will go on top of the table with Poland as second with five pointt, which means Messi and co will be eliminated from the World Cup.

3) If Argentina lose against Poland

The Qatar tournament will be over for Lionel Messi and co if they lose against Poland no matter what the result of Mexico and Saudi Arabia.