FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Countries who have qualified, eliminated and in contest, all details HERE

A total of 13 spots are left for countries from around the globe to book their spot in the biggest competition of football, the FIFA World Cup. So far, 19 teams have officially qualified for the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022, including the host nation.

The biggest news from the recent European Qualifiers is that EURO 2020 Champions Italy will the World Cup for the second consecutive time after failing versus North Macedonia. A late strike in injury time from Aleksandar Trajkovski broke the four-time World Cup champions dream of competing in Qatar.

Underdogs North Macedonia next face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal on Tuesday (March 29) and have clearly sent the message that they are not to be taken lightly.

A night to remember 3-1

0-1

1-0

2-1 UEFA Finals , #WCQ | #WorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 24, 2022

Teams which have qualified and still in contest for the FIFA World Cup 2022

Europe

Denmark, France, Denmark, Belgium, Croatia, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands and Germany have confirmed their participation so far after winning their respective Qualifiers groups.

Whereas Poland, Sweden, Portugal, North Macedonia, Wales, Scotland and Ukraine are still in contest to fulfill their hopes of competing in the Qatar World Cup.

Asia

Hosts Qatar got an automatic qualification alongwith Japan, South Korea, Iran and Saudi Arabia who have also confirmed their place for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

However, Iraq, Lebanon, and United Arab Emirates will battle it out for a single spot in the playoffs from Asia.

South America

Neymar's Brazil and Lionel Messi's Argentina had already passed the test for qualification with flying colours before. Now Uruguay and Ecuador have clinched the remaining two spots from the South America seats.

Africa

African countries are yet to confirm their spot in Qatar. South Africa and Ivory Coast have been eliminated but Algeria, Cameroon, DR Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia will battle for their 5 remaining spots.

CONCACAF Region

Top three winners from Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Mexico, Panama, and the USA will confirm qualification their qualification for the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022.

Oceania group

New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tahiti are in a contest for a single spot in the World Cup. As there are no direct qualifiers for the Oceania Region, winners of Intercontinental playoff in June will get the spot for the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022.

Team Eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Italy, Turkey, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Finland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kazakhstan, Estonia Belarus, Israel, Faroe Island, Moldova, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, Gibraltar, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta, Albania, Hungary, Andorra, San Marino, Romania, Armenia, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan, Syria, Oman, China, Vietnam, Jamaica, Honduras, Paraguay, Venezuela, Austria, Sweden, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan, Greece Georgia, Kosovo, Northern Ireland.