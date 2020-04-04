Football: CONCACAF National League Finals postponed due to coronavirus

The Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) has decided to postpone the National League Finals which was scheduled to take place in June due to the deadly coronavirus that continues to spread rapidly all over the world.

The CONCACAF Nations League Finals was slated to be held from June 4, 2020 to June 7, 2020 in the Houston and Dallas areas.

"As we continue to assess our competitions scheduled to be played in the coming months, the welfare of everyone involved in football across our region remains our first priority.

Given the ongoing public health situation, and following consultation with FIFA regarding the international football calendar, we have made the decision to suspend the Concacaf Nations League Finals, which was scheduled for June 4th – 7th 2020 in the Houston and Dallas areas,"the CONCACAF said in an official statement.

The statement further confirmed that the National League Finals, which comprises of the Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico and USA men’s national teams, will be rescheduled to take place at a later date in venues to be determined.

"This will be confirmed following further discussions with FIFA regarding the remaining international windows in the football calendar, and will obviously be subject to public health authorities deeming it safe for professional sports events to resume," the CONCAFA added.

The football governing body also informed that following a discussion with FIFA, they have also decided to suspend the Road to Gold Cup qualification matches scheduled to take place in the June international window and the Flow Caribbean Club Championship scheduled for May.