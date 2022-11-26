France vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch FRA vs DEN and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

A thrilling Group D match between France and Denmark will take place on Saturday. The defending champion and one of the favourites to win the world cup are France. Furthermore, on Wednesday, they defeated Australia 4-1 with ease. The team led by Didier Deschamps will be the favourite to defeat Denmark, who were recently held to a draw.

A prominent Tunisia prevented Denmark from winning on Tuesday, leaving them in a dangerous position. If they want to save their season and go to the round of 16, they must score the most points possible on Saturday. Christian Eriksen of Denmark had the opportunity to display his midfield talent against Tunisia. He will be counted on by Denmark, together with Kasper Dolberg and Mikkel Damsgaard, to deliver against their renowned rivals.

We have your weekend plans right here!



Ready for matchday 7?#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 26, 2022

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between France vs Denmark be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between France vs Denmark will be played on Saturday - 26 November at 9:30 PM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between France vs Denmark going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between France vs Denmark will be played at the 947 Stadium.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between France vs Denmark LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between France vs Denmark will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between France vs Denmark in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between France vs Denmark can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between France vs Denmark Predicted 11

France Probable Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Olivier Giroud

Denmark Probable Starting Line-up: Kasper Schmeichel; Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer; Rasmus Kristensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Eriksen, Joakim Maehle; Andreas Skov Olsen, Kasper Dolberg, Mikkel Damsgaard