WATCH: El Yamiq's acrobatic BICYCLE kick attempt to level score in FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal

France thrashed many Morocco fans hearts when they scored inside the first 6 minutes of the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinals on Thursday (December 15). Theo Hernandez's acrobatic effort got the defending the early lead they were looking for and there was one moment when the Moroccan fans were roaring their team to make a comeback. It all happened moments before the half time whistle, Morocco got a corner and defender El Yamiq tried the spectacular to level the scoring in the semifinals. However, France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was on his toes to deny the effort and Les Blues walked into the dressing room with a one goal advantage at halft-time. (Follow LIVE France vs Morocco here)

Checkout the video here...

OFF THE POST



Nearly a spectacular goal from El Yamiq! — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 14, 2022

