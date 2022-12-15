topStoriesenglish
NewsFootball
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

WATCH: El Yamiq's acrobatic BICYCLE kick attempt to level score in FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal

WATCH: El Yamiq's acrobatic effort in the first half of France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 01:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WATCH: El Yamiq's acrobatic BICYCLE kick attempt to level score in FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal

France thrashed many Morocco fans hearts when they scored inside the first 6 minutes of the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinals on Thursday (December 15). Theo Hernandez's acrobatic effort got the defending the early lead they were looking for and there was one moment when the Moroccan fans were roaring their team to make a comeback. It all happened moments before the half time whistle, Morocco got a corner and defender El Yamiq tried the spectacular to level the scoring in the semifinals. However, France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was on his toes to deny the effort and Les Blues walked into the dressing room with a one goal advantage at halft-time. (Follow LIVE France vs Morocco here)

Checkout the video here...

(More to follow)

Live Tv

FIFA World Cup 2022France vs MoroccoEl YamiqBicycle kick goalQatar World Cup 2022France squadMorocco squad

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of deteriorating relationship with smartphone
DNA Video
DNA: In 1911, when Ronald Amundson reached the South Pole
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'cyber intrusion' in the health sector
DNA Video
DNA: When Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain was arrested in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: Ground reality check of 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'.
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's evil eye on Tawang
DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!
DNA Video
DNA: Why crowd management of IGI airport failed
Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women