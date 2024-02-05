Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: Records Of Legendary Footballer Which Are Unlikely To Be Broken

The annals of football history are intricately woven with the indelible legacy of Cristiano Ronaldo. Widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers to grace the field, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner left an indelible mark during his two-decade-long career at the pinnacle of the sport.

Ronaldo's journey reached its zenith upon his move to Real Madrid, where he obliterated records with relentless prowess. He set the Spanish league record by reaching 150 league goals in a mere 140 matches and concluded his nine-season tenure as the country's all-time leading scorer with 451 goals.

His stint at Madrid also witnessed remarkable Champions League feats, with Ronaldo scoring 10 goals or more in seven different campaigns and contributing to four championship victories from 2011–12 to 2017–18.

Internationally, Ronaldo became the all-time leading scorer for Portugal, netting 123 goals in 200 games since his debut in 2003. Notably, he surpassed Ali Daei's record of 109 goals, showcasing his enduring impact on the global stage.

The prolific goal-scorer achieved a remarkable feat by scoring 60+, 63, 69, and 61 goals annually between 2011 and 2014, showcasing unparalleled consistency. While his streak came to an end in 2015, Ronaldo's goal-scoring prowess during those years remains unmatched.

Another feather in Ronaldo's cap is his unique distinction as the only player to win every major trophy at two different clubs—Manchester United and Real Madrid. This includes triumphs in the Champions League, Club World Cup, domestic league, domestic trophy, and domestic super cup.

Even beyond his on-field exploits, Ronaldo secured a place in the Guinness World Records for reaching 200 games for Portugal almost two decades after his debut. His illustrious career continues to flourish, with a recent move to Al-Nassr signaling a seamless transition and promising new chapters in the football legend's remarkable journey.