WATCH: Garnacho Celebrates Like Cristiano Ronaldo As Manchester United Beat West Ham In Premier League

In Sunday's Premier League clash, the 19-year-old winger, a standout performer for Manchester United this season, secured a two-goal lead for Erik ten Hag's side with a deflected effort. Emulating his idol Cristiano Ronaldo, the young talent celebrated by running to the Old Trafford faithful and sitting on an advertising board, reminiscent of Ronaldo's 2017 celebration after a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid. Interestingly, Argentina teammate Angel di Maria praised Garnacho in a recent interview but advised against imitating Ronaldo.

He said: “The only thing I wouldn’t do is celebrate Cristiano. I would score the goal and I would do like Messi does. I’ll stick with that."

"He is a very fast player, he has incredible ability," the former United midfielder said. (WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's Doppelganger Surrounded In China For Autographs, Video Goes Viral)

"He is going to gain it with experience and coming to the national team, it is a place where you learn a lot and continue to improve. It helped me a lot to grow technically in every way, it is spectacular.

“I think he will grow with experience as well. When I was young I wanted to make the play 30 times in the game. Over the years you realise that if you do it 10, but you do it better, it’s worth it. He has a lot of future, a very big future. It depends on him, on his head, to be able to handle it. I don’t have much to say, there’s a reason he’s playing for Manchester United." (Napkin With Lionel Messi's First FC Barcelona Contract Up For Auction, Read Details Here)

Despite the advice, Garnacho, who idolized Ronaldo since their time as teammates, continues to draw inspiration from the football legend, sharing memorable moments on the Old Trafford pitch. Garnacho's stellar performance included a brace in United's 3-0 victory over West Ham on Sunday.