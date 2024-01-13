India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where and How To Watch IND vs AUS Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

The expectations will be low from India's senior men's football team when they take on Australia in the AFC Asian Cup 2025 match which kicked off in Qatar with the hosts beating Lebanon 3-0 on Friday. India meet World No 25 Australia and a win will seems like an unlikely result against the strong Socceroos outfit. Getting a point from this match will be a huge lift for India in their quest to make it to the knockout stage of the AFC Asian Cup. India have not had good results in the previous two editions, in 2011 and 2019, of this tournament, exiting from the group stages.

India are in Group b and in terms of quality, they are the thirs best tem here after Australia and Uzbekistan. After playing Australia today, the Indian team meets Uzbekistan on January 18 and even winning this match will be a huge challenge. India's best chance is against Syria.

Ranked 102nd in the world, India will be hoping for a better show, if not a win. This Asian Cup is also going to be the last time we will see the talisman of Indian football Sunil Chhetr take field in the tournament. He had taken part in 2011 and 2019 editions as well and has scored 4 goals in 6 matches.

Here’s everything you need to know about the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2024 match.

When is the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Australia?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Australia will take place on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Where is the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Australia?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Australia will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

What time does the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Australia begin?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Australia will begin at 5 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Australia?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Australia will be broadcast on Sports18 Network’s TV channels

How do I watch online live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Australia?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Australia live streaming will be available on JioCinema app and website.