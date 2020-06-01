हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Inter Milan

Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi signs four-year deal with PSG

The 27-year-old Argentinian has been brought on a permanent deal after the striker's on-loan move from Inter Milan during the 2019-20 season.

Inter Milan&#039;s Mauro Icardi signs four-year deal with PSG
Image Credits: Twitter/@MauroIcardi

Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi has signed a four-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) that will keep him with the French club through to the summer of 2024.

The 27-year-old Argentinian has been brought on a permanent deal after the striker's on-loan move from Inter Milan during the 2019-20 season.

Announing the news, Inter Milan thanked Icardi for the six seasons he spent with the club while also wished the player for his bright future professional career.

"FC Internazionale Milano announces the transfer of Mauro Icardi to Paris Saint-Germain FC: the striker, born in 1993, has permanently moved to the French club," the official statement from Inter Milan said.

PSG, on the other hand, expressed delight on the signing of Icardi.

"The 27-year-old Argentina international (8 caps), who also holds an Italian passport, has signed a four-year deal with the capital club until 30 June 2024," PSG stated in an official statement.

With the signing, Icardi has now become the 16th Argentinian player in the history to be roped in by the Paris Saint-Germain.

Icari made a total of 31 appearances for PSG following his on-loan move from Inter Milan in the 2019-20 season.He picked up a Ligue 1 winner's medal and score 20 goals besides providing four assists.

 

