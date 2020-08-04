It was a long time coming, says Liverpool owner John W Henry on winning Premier League trophy

The Liverpool FC's principal owner John W Henry said that winning the English Premier League title this season was 'a long time coming'.

Liverpool FC lifted the Premier League (2019-20) trophy for the first time with a record-breaking seven games remaining in the season also attained the club's best-ever points total.

While talking to Liverpoolfc.com, Henry said, "It was a long time coming. Watching Jürgen get emotional made all of us emotional. It has been an emotional 10 years."

“I just want to say to the supporters that you’ve waited a long time for this and I know we all have to celebrate responsibly, but this really feels sort of like the gift that keeps on giving," he added.

Henry who witnessed Liverpool winning the PL trophy shortly before his 10th anniversary with the Fenway Sports Group’s at the Anfield said that 'Liverpool FC is a family' and 'it’s really something extraordinary to be part of'.

On Liverpool triumphing in the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup over the past two seasons, the onwer said, "The fact that we are champions of England, champions of Europe, the Club World Cup, the Super Cup is just an extraordinary accomplishment by this organisation and by these players. To be involved with that, to have been a part of it has really been the capstone of my career and I think all of us who have been a part of Fenway Sports Group."

Talking about manager Jürgen Klopp who led the reds to the PL title, Henry expressed, "I could go on and on about Jürgen and how his heart is larger than his frame, how his enthusiasm affects all of us positively every day. But I think what is important is he is determined every day to do the right thing, whether it’s with regard to what happens on the pitch, whether it’s regard to nutrition for the club. He is just determined every day to do the right thing and that rubs off."