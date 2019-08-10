close

English Premier League

Jose Mourinho joins Sky Sports as pundit ahead of Man United v Chelsea clash

The Portuguese, who has been out of a job since being sacked by United in December last year, joins a panel that includes the likes of Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Graeme Souness and Jamie Redknapp, broadcaster Sky said. 

Jose Mourinho has taken up a role as an analyst with Sky Sports before a potential return to management and his first assignment during the Premier League season will be Sunday`s clash between former teams Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Portuguese, who has been out of a job since being sacked by United in December last year, joins a panel that includes the likes of Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Graeme Souness and Jamie Redknapp, broadcaster Sky said.

"The Premier League is a special competition for me, one that takes so much hard work to win and you just can`t take your eyes off the matches every week," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"Sky Sports is the home of the Premier League and it`s a pleasure for me to join this team and help to understand and explain what happened in each match."

Mourinho, who guided Chelsea to three Premier League titles in two spells, said he planned to eventually return to management.

"Football is a huge passion, it means so much to fans, and I look forward to being part of the Premier League with them until I return to my place on the touchline," the former Porto, Inter Milan and Real Madrid coach added.

