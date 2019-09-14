close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
La Liga

La Liga: Athletic Bilbao miss late penalty at Mallorca and chance to go top

Bilbao had a golden opportunity to snatch victory with a stoppage-time penalty, awarded after video review for a handball. But Aritz Aduriz saw his spot-kick saved by keeper Manolo Reina.

La Liga: Athletic Bilbao miss late penalty at Mallorca and chance to go top
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@Athletic_en

Athletic Bilbao and hosts Real Mallorca both missed late penalties and ended up sharing the points with a goalless draw on Friday, leaving the visitors in second place in La Liga, a point behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Bilbao had a golden opportunity to snatch victory with a stoppage-time penalty, awarded after video review for a handball. But Aritz Aduriz saw his spot-kick saved by keeper Manolo Reina.

Mallorca, who had lost their previous three league encounters against Bilbao, were the livelier team and could have also scored earlier.

They hit the post with a Salva Sevilla shot in the 76th and then missed their biggest chance when Abdon fired his penalty wide in the 81st.

Mallorca have now failed to score in their last three league games.

Athletic, who also hit the crossbar in stoppage time, are on eight points from four matches. Atletico Madrid, top on nine from three games, travel to Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Real Madrid, on five, entertain Levante while Barcelona, a point behind, host Valencia.

Tags:
La LigaAthletic BilbaoReal MallorcaAritz AdurizManolo ReinaReal Sociedad
Next
Story

Mohamed Salah brushes off rumours related to rift with Sadio Mane

Must Watch

PT3M29S

5W1H: Maharashtra government says 'No' to implementation of Motor Vehicle Act