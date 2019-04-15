close

Valencia

La Liga: Valencia crush Levante 3-1 to boost push for fourth spot

Valencia are sixth in the La Liga standings after 32 games on 49 points, two behind fifth-placed Getafe who drew 2-2 at Valladolid.

Image credit:Twitter/@valenciacf_en

Valencia stayed in the hunt for the final Champions League qualifying spot in La Liga with a rampant 3-1 win in a city derby at home to Levante on Sunday.

Scarred by defeat by struggling Rayo Vallecano last weekend yet buoyed by victory in their Europa League quarter-final first leg over Villarreal, Marcelino`s side got off to a flying start with a headed goal from Santi Mina in the second minute.

They lost defender Cristiano Piccini to a serious injury later in the first half and Levante equalised against the run of play in the 56th minute when Valencia`s Carlos Soler clumsily diverted a corner into his own net.

Valencia`s record signing Goncalo Guedes immediately restored the home side`s lead down the other end by lashing into the far corner, while Mina scored a tap-in six minutes later to seal the three points.

Valencia are sixth in the standings after 32 games on 49 points, two behind fifth-placed Getafe who drew 2-2 at Valladolid and three back from Sevilla, who occupy fourth spot after beating Real Betis 3-2 on Saturday.

Tags:
ValenciaReal BetisLevanteChampions LeagueLa Ligafootball
