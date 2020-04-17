Leeds United legend Norman Hunter dies of coronavirus

England and Leeds United football legend Norman Hunter, who was admitted to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus last week, has recently passed away. He was 75.

Leeds United issued an official statement and revealed the passing away of Hunter on Friday morning despite continuous battle and the best efforts of National Health Service (NHS).

“Leeds United are devastated to learn of the passing of club icon Norman Hunter at the age of 76.Norman was taken to hospital last week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and despite continuing to battle and the best efforts of NHS staff, he sadly lost his fight earlier this morning,” the official statement said.

Leeds United further paid tribute to Norman and extended their condolences to the family and friends of the football legend.

“He leaves a huge hole in the Leeds United family, his legacy will never be forgotten and our thoughts are with Norman’s family and friends at this very difficult time,” the club added.

Hunter appeared in a total of 726 matches for Leeds United in 15 years between 1962 and 1976. He also bagged two league titles for them besides also featuring in the 1975 European Cup's final defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Hunter, who also played for Bristol City and Barnsley, also won 26 caps for the England side and was also part of the national squad for the 1966 World Cup.

The former English footballer, who earned the infamous nickname "Bites Yer Legs”, was also the first winner of the PFA Players' Player of the Year in 1974.