Leeds United rope in defender Robin Koch on four-year deal

Leeds United FC have roped in defender Robin Koch from Bundesliga side SC Freiburg on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The deal will allow the 24-year-old to remain at Elland Road club until the summer of 2024.

Ecstatic to complete the deal, Koch revealed that Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa was one of the main reasons behind him joining the club.

“Marcelo Bielsa was one of the main points for me to join Leeds, I’ve heard from everybody he is one of the best coaches and I’m really looking forward to the first session with the team and the coach," the club's official website quoted the defender as saying.

Koch further said that Leeds have returned to the track after winning the second league last year and that he is now excited with the prospect of playing in England’s top-flight for the team.

“Leeds is such a big club and after winning the second league last year, Leeds are back.I’m happy to be here in the Premier League at such a big club, for the fans here it is a dream to be back in the Premier League and it is a dream for me also," the centre back said.

“The Premier League is one of the biggest leagues in the world, I’ve played three years in the Bundesliga which is also a big league, but I think the Premier League is the next step for me," Koch added.

In 2014, Koch began his professional football career with SV Eintracht Trier. He then moved to hometown club 1. FC Kaiserslautern, where he impressed with his 27 appearances in 2016-17.

In August 2017, the defender moved to Bundesliga side SC Freiburg and made a total of 87 appearances in all competitions and scored five goals.

Last year, Koch was also handed his senior debut for Germany in October during a clash against Argentina before playing his second international match against Belarus a month later.