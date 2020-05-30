Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers reveals he contracted coronavirus in March

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that he was contracted with the novel coronavirus in the month of March that had left him with no strength.

The announcement means Rodgers is the second manager from Premier League to be tested positive for COVID-19 after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Confirming the news of him being diagnosed with the virus, Rodgers said that he wasn't able to walk and suffered breathlessness during that difficult time.

"I could hardly walk and it reminded me of walking up Mount Kilimanjaro.We had a week off when we were supposed to play Watford [14 March] and then the week after that, I started to struggle," Rodgers told BBC Radio Leicester.

The Leicester City manager also confirmed that his wife was also diagnosed with the pandemic.

"For three weeks I had no smell or taste. I had no strength, and a week after, my wife was the same. We were tested and both of us were detected with the virus...I remember trying to run for the first time [after becoming ill] and it was hard to go 10 yards. I had no real appetite and it was a weird sensation of eating food without ever tasting and smelling what it was," he added.

In 2011, Rodgers climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of charity, few weeks after winning the Championship play-off final against Swansea and guiding Leicester City to the Premier League for the very first time.

On Friday, England's top-flight football league, English Premier League (EPL) said that it will return to action from June 17, three months after being distrupted due to the novel coronavirus that has spread all over the world.

The Premier League will resume with Manchester City vs Arsenal clash and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United match on June 17, provided that all safety requirements are in place. These matches will be followed by a full match round beginning on June 19.

Leicester City are currently standing at the third spot in Premier League standings with just 16 wins from 29 games.