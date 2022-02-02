Lionel Messi-less Argentina defeat Colombia in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier, extend unbeaten run to 29 games

Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 29 games on Tuesday when they beat a toothless Colombia 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier. Lautaro Martinez got the only goal of an untidy game after 29 minutes when he took advantage of slack defending to rifle home from inside the penalty area.

The top four teams in the South American section qualify automatically for Qatar and the fifth-placed side goes into a playoff with a team from the Asian confederation. Brazil and Argentina have already qualified and Ecuador’s 24 points mean they are almost certain to join them.

The result leaves Colombia in seventh place in the 10-team table with 17 points, five points behind Uruguay, two behind Chile, and three behind Peru, who could strengthen their position further with a win over Ecuador later on Tuesday.

This was Argentina's first match at Cordoba since COPA America win. And ... the ALBICELESTES celebrate it with the home crowd of CORDOBA Argentina v Colombia | #VamosArgentina | #WCQ pic.twitter.com/OA3lVWCMNr — BD Albiceleste [?] (@albiceleste4bd) February 2, 2022

The match brought together a home side that had not lost a goal in their last four home matches and a Colombian team that had not scored in their last six qualifiers. Both runs were extended in a game that Argentina controlled without ever looking like they were in top gear.

The home side were without Lionel Messi, who was rested after a recent bout with COVID-19, but Martinez and Angel Di Maria assumed the attacking mantle. Di Maria was a threat throughout with his long-range shooting, and caused problems for Colombia’s second-string keeper Camilo Vargas.

Colombia’s best chance came in first half stoppage time when Luis Diaz had a shot kicked off the line. In the night’s earlier games, Chile beat Bolivia 3-2 away and Uruguay ran out 4-1 winners over Venezuela in Montevideo.

Brazil play Paraguay and Peru face Ecuador later on Tuesday.

(with Reuters inputs)