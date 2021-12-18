हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
football

Lionel Messi wage bill forces PSG to sell 7 players in January window, say reports

PSG were training hard on Saturday - a day ahead of a Round of 16 French Cup tie against Fifth tier SC Feignies.

Lionel Messi wage bill forces PSG to sell 7 players in January window, say reports
(Source: Twitter)

Paris: PSG were training hard on Saturday - a day ahead of a Round of 16 French Cup tie against Fifth tier SC Feignies.

But behind the scenes they are planning ahead to the January transfer window and offloading as many as 7 players to balance the books.

The arrival of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma - who was crowned Player of Euro 2020 - and Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum means that the PSG wage bill stands at a reported EURO 300 million for the squad with Messi earning a club record EURO 41 million net per year.

That has led to questions in the local media about how PSG can afford so many arrivals without being offset by outgoings, as Mitchel Bakker the only first-team squad player who exited permanently this summer.

SNTV has been looking into the players who could go in January.

