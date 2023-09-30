trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2669035
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami vs New York City FC LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch MLS Match In India?

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 03:26 PM IST
After losing their first tournament final since Lionel Messi's arrival at the club, Inter Miami will now take on New York City FC in their Major League Soccer (MLS) fixture on Sunday. Inter Miami failed to win the US Open Cup trophy which could have been a major achievement for the team since Messi joined them.

Miami still have a chance to make it to the playoffs but they face a tough test against the Piegeons who have kept three cleans sheet in their last MLS matches. Coming off from a victory against Toronto FC, New York City FC are ninth in the Eastern Conference. Lionel Messi is expected to rise up to this occasion and guide his team home.

Checkout the livestreaming details here:

What date will the game match between Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS match will be played?

The Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS match will be played on September 21, Thursday.

Where will the match Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS match be played?

The Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS match will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium.

What time will the game match between Inter Miami vs New York City FC match begin?

The Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS match will start at 5:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Inter Miami vs New York City FC match?

Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS match will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS match live streaming?

Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS match will be streamed live on AppleTV+ in India.

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Probable XI

Inter Miami: Callender (GK); McVey, Kryvtsov, Aviles, Allen; Cremaschi, Busquets, Farias, Taylor; Campana, Martinez.

New York City FC: Freese (GK); Gray, Martins, Risa, O’Toole; Sands, Perea; Jasson, Rodriguez, Magno; Bakrar,

