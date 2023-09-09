Lionel Messi will be once again in action as Inter Miami get set to take on Sporting KC in the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2023 season fixture on Saturday. Messi is on fire in the USA as he has been sensational since joining the David Beckham-owned football club. In the previous game, he was involved in the goals with two assists.

Inter Miami are 14th in the Eastern Conference with 7 wins from the 25 games played so far of this season. However, Messi is leading the pack to get on top of the table.

Checkout the livestreaming details here:

What date will the game match between Inter Miami vs Sporting KC MLS match will be played?

The Inter Miami vs Sporting KC MLS match will be played on August 27, Sunday. ('Don't Hate Messi...,' Says Cristiano Ronaldo On Iconic Rivalry With World Cup Winner)

Messi's last 3 free-kick goals since he played his first game for Inter Miami (with commentary)



Coming for the free-kick record pic.twitter.com/CZhBGMNaT8 https://t.co/r2koxcX348 Jan (@FutbolJan10) September 8, 2023

Where will the match Inter Miami vs Sporting KC MLS match be played?

The Inter Miami vs Sporting KC MLS match will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium.

What time will the game match between Inter Miami vs Sporting KC match begin?

The Inter Miami vs Sporting KC MLS match will start at 5:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Inter Miami vs Sporting KC match?

Inter Miami vs Sporting KC MLS match will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch Inter Miami vs Sporting KC MLS match live streaming?

Inter Miami vs Sporting KC MLS match will be streamed live on AppleTV+ in India.

Inter Miami vs Sporting KC Probable XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI: Dos Santos (GK); Allen, Aviles, McVey, Miller, Alba; Ulloa, Busquets, Arroyo; Campana, Farias.

Sporting KC predicted XI: Melia (GK); Davis, Rosero, Fontas, Ndenbe; Espinoza, Walter, Thommy; Russell, Pulido, Salloi.