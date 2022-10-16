Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Ligue 1 match Livestreaming details: When and where to watch PSG vs OM in India?

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be hosting rivals Marseille in their Ligue 1 fixture on late Sunday night. The defending champions will have the services of Lionel Messi back but it is still not confirmed whether he will start the blockbuster clash or not. PSG are currently leading the Ligue 1 standings with a 3-point cushion and will look to improve on that lead when they take on Marseille. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are expected to start the fixture after a disappointing outing in the UEFA Champions League against Benfica. (Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico LaLiga 2022 LIVE Streaming)

Marseille on the other hand will be keen on getting a victory in this fixture as that would level them on the points table with the defending champions. (Kylian Mbappe to Lionel Messi: Top 5 HIGHEST-PAID footballers - In PICS)

Checkout the livestreaming details of PSG vs Marseille here:

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Marseille?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille will live telecast on Viacom18 Media.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Lionel Messi has recovered.



Galtier: "Messi is available for Sunday." pic.twitter.com/Q5Z7R4Nrrt — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) October 14, 2022

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille will be live-streamed on Voot.

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille will be played at the Parc des Princes, Paris.

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille will be played on Monday (October 17) from 12:15 AM (IST).