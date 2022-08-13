Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain will host Montpellier in their first home game of the Ligue 2022-23 season at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (August 14), as per IST. PSG have started their campaign ruthlessly with a 5-0 victory over Clermont in their opener of the Ligue 1 season and 4-0 win over Nantes to lift the Trophee des Champions before the domestic season began. PSG are now unbeaten in 10 games in all competition and will look to make it 11 in their clash against Montpellier. (Ballon d'Or 2022 winner: Karim Benzema to Robert Lewandowski, top contenders - In Pics)

On the other hand, Montpellier are in fine form as well. They defeated Troyes in their opener of the season 3-2 after a five-goal thriller clash finally came to an end. However, they face a completely different team now and more bad news for them is that star player Kylian Mbappe is set to return to the field after missing the opener of PSG's Ligue 1 campaign due to fitness issues. ('Now he is alongside Henry, Ronaldo...?', Man City coach Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland's criticism)

Checkout the livestreaming details of PSG vs Montpellier here:

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Montpellier?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Montpellier will live telecast on Viacom18 Media.

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Montpellier in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Montpellier will be live-streamed on Voot.

Where is the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Montpellier going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Montpellier will be played at the Parc des Prince, France.

When will the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Montpellier played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Montpellier will be played on Sunday (August 14) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.