Popstar Shakira, who sang the famous WAKA WAKA song ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2010 in South Africa, celebrated Morocco's spectacular win over Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal on Saturday night in Qatar at the FIFA World Cup 2022. She tweeted 'It's time for Africa', after Morocco pulled off another big upset at the World Cup and entered the semi-finals. In a way, it is becoming unfair to call Morocco's win over big sides as upset as they have made winning a habit now with victoris over Croatia, Belgium, Spin and now Portugal. They seem to be the giant killers in this World Cup and they are not stopping just now.

Check out Shakira's tweet which has gone viral:

Shakira's WAKA WAKA anthem had words 'This time for Africa' and she repeated the same after looking at Morocco's superb run in the tournament. Morocco next plays France in the semi-final of the tournament and if they win, they will qualify for the finals of the World Cup for the first time in the history. Known as 'Queen of Latin Music', Shakira is surely backing Morocco to go all the way and write history by winning the World Cup. Morocco are already the first semi-finalist from Africa and could become the first from the continent to win the highest prize in international football.

The France vs Morocco match will be played on December 15, in IST, at 12.30 am IST. It will be fascinating to see how the spirited African team, now being backed by many celebrities including Shakira, fare against a strong French outfit. Kylian Mbappe is in form os his life and Morocco will need to plan well to pull off another massive upset the defending champions. The first semi-final will be between Argentina and Croatia where Lionel Messi will be up against another legend of the sport Luka Modric.