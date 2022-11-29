Highlights | Ecuador 1-2 Senegal and Netherlands 2-0 Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Senegal, Netherlands register wins

No matter how Senegal and Ecuador fare, Netherlands must win or draw to advance to the round of 16 for the 11th time. If Ecuador defeats Senegal and Netherlands lose, they will advance directly to the second round; however, if Senegal wins, the tiebreaker based on goal differential or fair play will determine second place in the group. Although they never won, the Netherlands finished second three times, in 1974, 1978, and 2010. Qatar was the first team to be ousted from the championship match, while South Africa in 2010 was the last time a host nation was eliminated from a tournament early.

Senegal has to win to guarantee their spot in the round of 16, but if Qatar defeats the Netherlands by two goals or more, a draw might be sufficient. Ecuador will progress if the match ends in a tie, but they might still lose if Qatar defeats the Netherlands with a convincing victory. Forward Enner Valencia has scored all six of Ecuador's recent World Cup goals, which have come in the tournaments of 2014 and 2022. With three goals this year, he easily leads Agustin Delgado as his nation's all-time leading scorer at the world finals (3 goals). Ecuador is competing in its fourth World Cup and hopes to improve upon its previous best result from 2006 when it advanced to the round of 16.