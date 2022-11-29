Highlights | Ecuador 1-2 Senegal and Netherlands 2-0 Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Senegal, Netherlands register wins
Highlights | Ecuador vs Senegal and Netherlands vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar Football Match LIVE Scorecard
No matter how Senegal and Ecuador fare, Netherlands must win or draw to advance to the round of 16 for the 11th time. If Ecuador defeats Senegal and Netherlands lose, they will advance directly to the second round; however, if Senegal wins, the tiebreaker based on goal differential or fair play will determine second place in the group. Although they never won, the Netherlands finished second three times, in 1974, 1978, and 2010. Qatar was the first team to be ousted from the championship match, while South Africa in 2010 was the last time a host nation was eliminated from a tournament early.
We're down to the pointy end of the group stage _
Matchweek 3__ is here!#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2022
Senegal has to win to guarantee their spot in the round of 16, but if Qatar defeats the Netherlands by two goals or more, a draw might be sufficient. Ecuador will progress if the match ends in a tie, but they might still lose if Qatar defeats the Netherlands with a convincing victory. Forward Enner Valencia has scored all six of Ecuador's recent World Cup goals, which have come in the tournaments of 2014 and 2022. With three goals this year, he easily leads Agustin Delgado as his nation's all-time leading scorer at the world finals (3 goals). Ecuador is competing in its fourth World Cup and hopes to improve upon its previous best result from 2006 when it advanced to the round of 16.
LIVE Ecuador vs Senegal - Full Time
Senegal finished second in Group A, earning a spot in the 2022 World Cup's knockout rounds. A Koulibaly goal guarantees a spot in the World Cup's last 16.
LIVE Netherlands vs Qatar Full Time
The NED keeper, who has had nothing to do this half, is able to stop Qatar from breaking away once more. And that is it. There comes a final whistle, signalling the end of Qatar's last attack. Qatar's World Cup hopes are over. Netherlands through.
LIVE Ecuador vs Senegal: Netherlands double the lead
Depay receives a cross from Dumfries that is played close to the near post. He desperately needs a sitter! But it doesn't matter because Frenkie de Jong packs it in after the goalie makes a nice save!
NED 2-0 QAT
LIVE Ecuador vs Senegal: Senegal take the lead again
Senegal scores thanks to Kalidou Koulibaly. There is only 2.5 minutes between the two goals. Senegal wins a free kick on the right wing, which is swung by Idrissa Gueye into the centre of the penalty box. When the ball strikes Enner Valencia, it rebounds to Kalidou Koulibaly, who meets it on the volley and completes the move like a striker with a barnstorming shot back across the goal.
70 mins: Ecuador 1-2 Senegal
LIVE Ecuador vs Senegal: Ecuador scores equaliser
Ecuador scores the equaliser through Moises Caicedo. Wow, what a target for Ecuador. They finally received their reward because they performed substantially better in the second half. It emerges from a corner as Torres flicks at the far post and the unmarked Caicedo turns. Currently, Ecuador is moving on as the runner-up in Group A.
68 mins: Ecuador 1-1 Senegal
LIVE Ecuador vs Senegal: Senegal converts the penalty
Senegal wins a penalty! Sarr hits it right down the corner. Sarr is chasing the ball into the box as Preciado gets defeated by the bounce. With a deft initial touch, he knocks it on, and Hincapie slams into him with a late challenge. The referee points directly at the location without any hesitation.
45 mins: Ecuador 0-1 Senegal
LIVE Netherlands vs Qatar: Netherlands breaks deadlock
Who else but Gakpo could break the deadlock? Heis was passed by Klaassen, seizes the opportunity, adds another touch, and curls the ball over the Qatari goalie!
NED 1-0 QAT
LIVE Netherlands vs Qatar: No luck for the Netherlands
The Netherlands now has two shots after that one. De Jong, who had the shot, got caught between Klassen's heels and Depay was fortunate to receive it. The ex-Manchester United striker misses the target by a wide margin.
NED 0-0 QAT
LIVE Ecuador vs Senegal: Both teams pressing forward
From a free kick, Enner Valencia first hits the wall he then makes a follow-up move that doesn't bother Mendy. There is no chance this game will end without a goal, especially if both teams maintain their level of focus.
12 mins: Ecuador 0-0 Senegal
LIVE QAT vs NED: Team News
Karim Boudiaf was replaced by midfielder Abdelaziz Hastem with 20 minutes remaining in the hosts' last match against Senegal. The hosts, who were eliminated, made just one change. On Tuesday, Memphis Depay will make his World Cup debut as the Netherlands look to secure a spot in the round of 16 against Qatar in their final Group A match.Depay, a substitute in his team's opening two games, will start alongside Cody Gakpo in the attack. Coach Louis van Gaal has made changes to his midfield, bringing in Marten de Roon to give playmaker Frenkie de Jong additional cover. Teun Koopmeiners was replaced by De Roon, and Steven Bergwijn was replaced by Depay, who had been sidelined for several months with a hamstring injury.
LIVE Ecuador vs Senegal Live: Two changes for Ecuador, Senegal makes three
In place of Jackson Porozo and the suspended Jhegson Mendez, Ecuador has made two changes from their encounter against the Netherlands. Alan Franco and Carlos Gruezo will play in the middle of the field. Meanwhile, Senegal makes three changes. Cheikhou Kouyate, a defensive midfielder, is still out injured, but Ciss adds strength. Without Sadio Mane, whose absence due to injury in Qatar has dealt with their prospects of making the round of 16, Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr give their attack width.
LIVE Netherlands vs Qatar: Both teams starting XI out
Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Davy Klaassen, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay.
Qatar: Meshaal Barsham, Pedro Miguel, Abdelkarim Hassan, Abdelaziz Hatim, Hassan Al-Haydos (capt.), Akram Afif, Ismail Mohamad, Homam Ahmed, Assim Madibo, Boualem Khoukhi, Almoez Ali.
LIVE Ecuador vs Senegal: Both teams starting XI out
Ecuador: Hernan Galindez, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Michael Estrada, Angelo Preciado, Carlos Gruezo, Gonzalo Plata, Moises Caicedo, Alan Franco, Enner Valencia (c)
Senegal: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly (c), Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs, Pathe Ciss, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia
LIVE| Ecuador vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022: Crucial games on the cards
Netherlands currently leads Group A with four points, Ecuador is level but second due to a better goal difference, Senegal is third with three points, and Qatar is fourth with zero points.
LIVE Ecuador vs Senegal and Netherlands vs Qatar: Live Streaming Details
Ecuador vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming
Netherlands vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming
LIVE Ecuadar vs Senegal, Netherlands vs Qatar: All teams probable starting XIs
Ecuador (3-4-3, right to left): 1. Galindez (GK) — 25. Porozo, 2. F. Torres, 3. Hincapie — 17. Preciado, 20. Ibarra, 23. Caicedo, 7. Estupinan — 19. Plata, 11. Estrada, 16. Sarmiento.
Senegal (4-2-3-1, right to left): 1. E. Mendy (GK) — 21. Sabaly, 3. Koulibaly, 4. A. Diallo, 14. Ismail Jakobs — 11. Ciss, 6. N. Mendy — 15. Diatta, 5. I. Gueye, 18. I. Sarr — 21. Dia.
Netherlands XI: Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Jong, Klaassen, De Roon, Blind; Gakpo, Bergwijn.
Predicted Qatar XI: Barsham; Miguel, Hassan, Mohamad, Khoukhi, Ahmed; Al-Haydos, Boudiaf, Madibo; Muntari, Ali.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of FIFA World Cup 2022. Today's first two matches are against Ecuador vs Senegal and Netherlands vs Qatar. For minute by minute updates stay tuned!
