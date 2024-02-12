trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2720613
LIVE Updates | Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC, Indian Super League (ISL): Blasters Face Tough Test Against Punjab

LIVE Updates | Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC, Indian Super League (ISL) LIVE Scorecard: Kochi ready for ISL action.

 

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
Kerala Blasters will be eyeing to claim the second spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) standings when they take on Punjab FC on Monday (February 12) at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi. Blasters faced defeat in their previous contest against Odisha FC and in this contest, they will surely look to bounce back. Punjab FC displayed a dominant performance in their previous clash against Bengaluru FC when they won 3-1 at home.

Blasters currently sit third in the league table beating the likes of Mohun Bagan Super Giants sitting at fourth at the moment. Punjab FC on the other hand have lots of work to do if they want to secure a mid-table position, they are currently second last above Hyderabad FC.

 

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC, Indian Super League (ISL) Football Live Score.

12 February 2024
15:49 PM

LIVE ISL 2024 Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Punjab FC and Kerala Blasters set to take place in Kochi tonight. Follow our LIVE feed for all the key updates.

