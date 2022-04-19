हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Premier League

Liverpool fans plan HEARTWARMING gesture for Cristiano Ronaldo during Manchester United clash

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United at Liverpool on Wednesday after the death of his newborn son.

Liverpool fans plan HEARTWARMING gesture for Cristiano Ronaldo during Manchester United clash
Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo (Source: Twitter)

Liverpool fans are planning a heartwarming gesture towards the Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, following the sad news of his newborn baby's death.

According to reports, fans are planning to stage applause for 60 seconds during the 7th minute of their team's Premier League clash against Manchester United.

Liverpool will host Manchester United on Wednesday (April 20) at Anfield and the supporters will likely put the arch-rivalry of the clubs aside for some moments to show support to Cristiano Ronaldo and his family in a difficult time.

Numerous fans tweeted that they will clap for Cristiano and his family in the seventh minute of match to show respect and care.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United at Liverpool following the tragedy.

The boy's death was announced on Monday by Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez. "Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time," United said in a statement.

"As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy. Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family." Ronaldo thanked the doctors and nurses for their care.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," he wrote on social media.

With PTI inputs

Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo, Liverpool, Manchester United
