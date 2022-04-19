Liverpool fans are planning a heartwarming gesture towards the Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, following the sad news of his newborn baby's death.

According to reports, fans are planning to stage applause for 60 seconds during the 7th minute of their team's Premier League clash against Manchester United.

Liverpool will host Manchester United on Wednesday (April 20) at Anfield and the supporters will likely put the arch-rivalry of the clubs aside for some moments to show support to Cristiano Ronaldo and his family in a difficult time.

After hearing the devastating news, Liverpool fans are organizing a 7 minutes applause to show their support tonight. The beautiful game.. RESPECT! pic.twitter.com/OhL7yGKopY — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) April 19, 2022

Numerous fans tweeted that they will clap for Cristiano and his family in the seventh minute of match to show respect and care.

Liverpool fans to applause in the 7th minute for Ronaldo to pay tribute for the loss of his boy. Football is Love. CLASS — Sulaiman Adebayo (@PoojaMedia) April 19, 2022

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United at Liverpool following the tragedy.

The boy's death was announced on Monday by Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez. "Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time," United said in a statement.

"As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy. Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family." Ronaldo thanked the doctors and nurses for their care.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," he wrote on social media.

With PTI inputs