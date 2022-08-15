NewsFootball
Liverpool are set to host Crystal Palace in their first home game of the Premier League 2022-23 season at Anfield on Tuesday (August 16), as per IST. The Jurgen Klopp managed side have already started their season with silverware winning the FA Community Shield against Man City in the starting of the season. However, fans were disappointed after Liverpool followed with a 2-2 draw against Fulham in the opener of their EPL campaign. (WATCH: Darwin Nunez scores with a stunning flick in Premier League debut for Liverpool vs Fulham)

Good news was that new signing Darwin Nunez got his name on the scoresheet with Liverpool's star goalscorer from recent Mohamed Salah also getting a goal. The Patrick Vieira managed side will be keen on getting a start themselves too as they faced a stunning defeated against Arsenal in game-week one. Palace have a head to head record of five out of five losses against Liverpool in the last five meetings and will surely look to change that stat on Tuesday. (Chelsea 2-2 Spurs: Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte clash twice in Premier League match - WATCH)

Below are all the live streaming details for the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Liverpool vs Crystal Palace going to be played?

The English Premier League match Liverpool vs Crystal Palace will be played on Tuesday (August 16) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Liverpool vs Crystal Palace going to be played?

The English Premier League match Liverpool vs Crystal Palace will be played at Anfield, Liverpool.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Liverpool vs Crystal Palace?

The English Premier League match Liverpool vs Crystal Palace will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

Where can I live stream the English Premier League match Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in India?

The English Premier League match Liverpool vs Crystal Palace will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

