Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany bids adieu to football to take up coaching role

Former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany has announced that he is hanging up his boots as a player in order to switch to a managerial role.

The 34-year-old has been roped in as the head coach of the Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht for the next four seasons.

Reflecting on his move, Kompany said that he wants to fully commit himself to the role of coach and, therefore, he has decided to quit as a football player.

“I want to fully commit to my role as a coach and need 100% of my time and focus for it. That’s why I’m quitting as a football player. Our ambition and our hunger remains the same. I want to stay with the club for at least 4 seasons and prove that Anderlecht can play a modern style of football, with results. I want to thank Franky for all his help," Anderlecht official website quoted tthe former defender as saying.

Meanwhile, RSC Anderlecht CEO Karel Van Eetvelt said that though Kompany's decision has come a little sooner than expected, the defender has fully commited himself in the managerial role for next four season with the club.

“As everybody knows, this was always the plan. It might have come a little sooner than expected, but Vincent committing himself for another 4 seasons to the club is great news for the club, our supporters and our players," Eetvelt stated.

Kompany will begin his new role with a home game against Mouscron on August 23.

Kompany began his professional football career with Anderlecht in 2003.He made a total of 73 appearances in his three seasons with the club before moving to Hamburger SV in 2006.

In his debut season for Hamburg, he made only six Bundesliga starts before suffering an achilles injury in November which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

In August 2008, Kompany was signed by Premier League club Manchester City from Hamburg on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.He made a total of 265 appearances for City before once again moving to Anderlecht in 2019.