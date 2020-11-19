हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola extends contract till 2023

Guardiola`s City side are currently 10th in the Premier League with 12 points from seven games, six behind pacesetters Leicester City with a game in hand.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola extends contract till 2023
Image Credits: Twitter/@Championsleague

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year contract that will keep him in charge until the end of the 2022-23 season, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The Spaniard has guided City to two Premier League titles, three League Cups and an FA Cup since his arrival in 2016.

"Pep`s contract extension is the natural next step in a journey which has evolved over many years," City chairman Khaldoon Mubarak said in a statement.

"It is a product of the mutual trust and respect that exists between him and the entire club."

Guardiola`s current five-year stay at City is his longest spell in charge of a club since he began his managerial career in 2008.

The 49-year-old managed Barcelona from 2008-12 and spent three years in charge of Bayern Munich before joining City.

"Ever since I arrived at Manchester City I have been made to feel so welcome in the club and in the city itself," Guardiola said in Thursday`s club statement.

"Since then we have achieved a great deal together, scored goals, won games and trophies, and we are all very proud of that success."

Under Guardiola, City became the first English top-flight club to collect 100 points in a season when they cruised to the title in 2017-18.

They successfully defended their title the following season to become the first team in a decade to win back-to-back Premier League crowns.

Guardiola`s City side are currently 10th in the Premier League with 12 points from seven games, six behind pacesetters Leicester City with a game in hand.

They visit second-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Tags:
Pep GuardiolaManchester CityPremier LeagueFA CupChampions LeagueBayern MunichTottenham Hotspurfootball
Next
Story

Tired of being blamed for everything at Barcelona, says Lionel Messi
  • 89,58,483Confirmed
  • 1,31,578Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M34S

DNA: 'Fake News' of China against Indian Army, busted!