Manchester United could sign THIS Real Madrid after Erik ten Hag takeover

Real Madrid winger Marcos Asensio could sign for Manchester United in the upcoming transfer window as his agent Jorge Mendes 'wants to take' the Spaniard to the Premier League. The 26-year-old has faced a major dip in terms of value with Real Madrid youngsters Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior cement their spot in the starting eleven of Madrid.

Asensio scored 12 times in his 42 appearances for Madrid last season along with just 2 assists for his teammates. However, most of the times he came off the bench in these appearances which can surely make him wonder if he can find regular game time at another team.

The Spain international only has a year left on his contract with Madrid and Manchester United are in hunt for signing new players, as they look to reform their pride and squad after a disappointing season.

Along with that, United have a number of players leaving the club this season - Paul Pogba, Edison Cavani, Juar Mata and Jesse Lingard. French foward Anthony Martial's future is also a doubt as he's currently on a loan-spell with Spanish club Sevilla.

I do not mean to disrespect Asensio, but Rodrygo and Fede worked their asses off to help Real reach their fullest potential this season Trust & continuity are earned by players, not given. Those guys earned it, Asensio lost it. He got every chance (too many, in fact) from Carlo — The Real Champs (@TheRealChampsFS) June 1, 2022

Asensio has scored a total of 49 goals in his 235 matches for Real Madrid, winning three Champions League, three La Liga titles and three Spanish Super Cups.

Talking about Real Madrid, the Los Blancos secured a record-extending 14th European Cup when they beat Liverpool 1-0 in a Champions League final delayed for more than half an hour after police tried to stop people trying to force their way into the Stade de France on May 28.

Vinicius Junior scored just before the hour with Real's first attempt on goal and their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made several fine saves to deny Liverpool, who end the season with two domestic cups having also failed to win the Premier League.

