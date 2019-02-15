हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manchester United

Manchester United count cost of Jose Mourinho's departure

Mourinho departed in December following a run of dismal results and the club has appointed former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager for the rest of the season.

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Sacking Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho cost Manchester United 19.6 million pounds ($25.10 million), the English Premier League soccer club has said, although they still expect to meet their financial targets for the year.

Mourinho departed in December following a run of dismal results and the club has appointed former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager for the rest of the season.

United, whose squad features French World Cup winner Paul Pogba and Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, have shrugged off their worst start to a season for 28 years since Solskjaer's appointment and currently sit fourth in the Premier League.

"The appointment of Ole and Mike (Phelan) as caretaker manager and assistant manager, has had a positive impact throughout the club," Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward said in a statement.

Revenue for the three months ended December 31 was 208.6 million pounds, compared with 177.4 million pounds a year earlier, as a new rights agreement for the lucrative Champions League helped broadcasting revenue surge 38 percent.

The 20-time English champions said that they continue to expect revenue of 615-630 million pounds and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 175-190 million pounds for 2018-19. 

Manchester UnitedJose MourinhofootballOle Gunnar SolskjaerPaul PogbaDavid de GeaEd WoodwardPremier League
