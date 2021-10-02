Manchester United vs Everton LIVE streaming and telecast: When and where to watch MUN vs EVE PL 2021 match online in India?

Manchester United take on Everton with an aim to get back to winning ways in the league after a horror show at home saw them lose to Aston Villa last weekend. Both United and Everton have claimed 13 points thus far, two of five teams to currently sit on that total, all of whom trail top-of-the-league Liverpool who have 14 points to their name.

While Everton has had a week’s rest, United go into this one off the back of a Wednesday night fixture in the UEFA Champions League where they defeated Villarreal in the dying minutes.

Playing XI:

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Cavani, Martial, Greenwood

Everton: Pickford, Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Digne, Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Docoure, Gray, Rondon

When and what time will the Premier League match between Manchester United vs Everton begin?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Everton will begin at 5:00 PM (IST) on October 2 at the Old Trafford.



Which channel will telecast the Premier League match between Manchester United vs Everton?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Everton will be telecasted LIVE on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels.



How to watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Manchester United vs Everton?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Everton will be streamed Live on the Disney + Hotstar application.