Manchester United's Rashford 'embarrassed' by Liverpool thrashing

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said he stayed away from social media over the last few days as he was embarrassed by Sunday`s 5-0 loss to Liverpool but promised fans the team were working hard to turn things around.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as Liverpool romped to a stunning victory at Old Trafford, with United slipping to seventh after a fourth straight Premier League match without a win.

"I can`t lie, you haven`t heard from me on here because as a United fan I didn`t really know what to say after Sunday," Rashford tweeted on Wednesday.

"I was embarrassed. I am embarrassed. Our fans are everything and you didn`t deserve that. We`re working hard to try and fix this. We have to redeem ourselves."

United travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in the league before a midweek trip to Italy to face Atalanta in the Champions League. They then host Manchester City on Nov. 6.

