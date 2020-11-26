Maradona dies at 60: When the legend visited India to play match vs Sourav Ganguly

Argentine footballing legend Diego Armando Maradona died on Wednesday (November 25) at the age of 60 years. Regarded by many as the greatest player to ever play the game of football, Maradona had recently undergone a brain surgery. Maradona suffered a massive heart attack and died because of it.

The news was first announced by Argentine newspaper Clarine on Wednesday (November 25). ESPN Argentina also announced the news from their official Twitter handle.

Maradona is most fondly remebered for winning the 1986 World Cup for Argentina with a stellar performance that captivated the hearts of millions of fans across the globe. In the same World Cup - Maradona scored, arguably, two of the most famous goals in football history in the quarter-finals against England.

When Maradona came to India

Maradona visited football-frenzied Kolkata on December 11, 2017 for ‘Diego versus Dada’ exhibition match. The legend, however, did not play in the charity football match - Match for Unity - due to an injury to his right hand. Maradona, however, went to meet school children in Kolkata.

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly played in the exhibition match and expressed happiness after meeting the Argentine great.

"It would have been great had Maradona played. He had an injury, so he could not play. He is too good a player. Age has caught up with him now, but even then watching him from close quarters is a treat," Ganguly told reporters after the match.

Maradona had said that he was in Kolkata for football.

"I'm here for football. It is a big step, that we take with the minister -- to uplift football in India. India really has good players and a football school with boys. Your minister and I must stop this notion that football wants India and India wants football. Together with the minister and the people we will bring a football. I have always been very well received in India. Thanks and kisses!" Maradona had said.