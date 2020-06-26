Midfielder Marco van Ginkel signs one-year contract extension with Chelsea

Dutch midfielder Marco van Ginkel has signed a new one-year contract extension with Chelsea that will keep him with the Premier League club until the end of the 2020-21 season.

Confirming the news, Chelsea said in an official statement that the new deal will take Marco's career with the Premier League club into its eighth season.

"The 27-year-old’s previous contract expires this summer but his new deal takes his Chelsea career into its eighth season, although loan spells and injury have limited his appearances in our shirt," the EPL club stated.

In 2013, Marco was roped in by Chelsea from Vitesse. The Dutch midfielder made a promising start for the club by playing four consecutive games before a cruciate injury in his second month halted his progress.

Marco then spent the next season on loan with Serie A side AC Milan and was a regular member of the side.

He spent the next season with Stoke City before he made a mid-season switch to PSV Eindhoven in 2015. Marco smashed eight goals in 16 appearances he made to help PSV win the Dutch league title.

In July 2018, Marco underwent knee surgery that ruled him out of action before coronavirus pandemic also delayed his playing return.

