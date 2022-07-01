Mohamed Salah signs extension contract with Liverpool FC, check details HERE

Mohamed Salah signed an extension contract with Liverpool on Friday (July 1) which will keep the Egyptian forward at Anfield until 2025. After a series of rumours that Salah will leave the club next season due to his salary demands not being met, the Reds have finally secured a deal with the winger who joined then from Roma in 2017. In the 2021-22 season, Salah scored 31 goals in 51 matches along with providing 16 assists to his teammates in all competitions.

The 30-year-old forward's wage demands had been a stumbling block, but a delegation flew out to meet with the player, who is still currently on holiday in the Mediterranean, and came to an agreement which reportedly makes the forward the highest-paid player in the club's history.

"I feel great and (I am) excited to win trophies with the club. It's a happy day for everyone," Salah told the club's website.

"It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what's next. I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going (upwards)."

Mohamed Salah is staying! The Egyptian King isn't finished just yet at Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/z9kXNmSkJm July 1, 2022

Salah has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances for the club since arriving in 2017 and has helped it win the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup and League Cup during that time.

"If I look back to that time when I came (here), the club were not winning many things but I think I told you I had come (here) to win trophies," Salah said.

"I think we have won good trophies together and I think we can do it again."

Liverpool won the FA Cup and League cup last season but finished second to Manchester City in the Premier League and lost the final of the Champions League to Real Madrid.

Salah has scored 156 goals for Liverpool in his total of 254 appearances since the Premier League side signed him from Italian club Roma back in 2017. Liverpool have signed some firepower after Mane's departure, as striker Darwin Nunez has joined the club from Benfica. Luis Diaz also joined Klopp's army in January and scored six goals in his 26 outings of the last season.

With PTI inputs