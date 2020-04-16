हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Parma

Parma players agree to forego one month's wages amid coronavirus crises

Parma became the third Serie A team to agree wage cuts with the players after titleholders Juventus and Cagliari.

Parma players agree to forego one month&#039;s wages amid coronavirus crises
Image Credits: Twitter/@1913parmacalcio

Players and coaches at Parma have agreed to forego one month`s wages to help the Italian side through the stoppage caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak, the club said on Wednesday,

Parma became the third Serie A team to agree wage cuts with the players after titleholders Juventus, where salaries will be reduced during a four-month period, and Cagliari, whose squad accepted going without pay in March.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and it is still not clear if or when the season will re-start.

Parma said the agreement was made unanimously "in light of the health emergency that is preventing the performance of sports activities and already causing considerable economic damage to the club."

Parma thanked their staff "for the sense of responsibility shown in this difficult moment which requires good sense and constructive spirit on the part of all company members."

The club added that it was waiting to find out "whether or not the health conditions of the country will allow a resumption of competitive activities in this season."

Last week, the Serie A league recommended that clubs impose wage cuts of between two and four months’ pay on playing staff to help them through the crisis, although it was left up to each club to implement the measure.

The players` union said the proposal was inadmissible and the situation has since reached an impasse.

