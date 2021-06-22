Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca: Netherlands fans cheer for ‘best front three’ at Euro 2020, pic goes viral

It seems like Netherlands fans have got their priorities straight as during a Euro 2020 game against North Macedonia on Monday (June 21), a trio of supporters in the home nation’s orange shirts were in the stands with the names of the companies making the most widely used coronavirus vaccines on the back of them.

Interestingly, three Dutch fans were spotted donning jerseys with the names of three COVID-19 vaccines - Moderna, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca. The picture of the fans went viral on the internet with many calling it the 'best front three' at Euro 2020.

Talking about the game, Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice and Memphis Depay added to his goal haul in a 3-0 Netherlands win over North Macedonia on Monday to keep their 100% record at Euro 2020 - but not before surviving some early scares at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Notably, the Dutch had already secured top place in Group C but emphasised their dominance with a full haul of points as North Macedonia exited the tournament with none.

Depay opened the scoring in the first half and Wijnaldum added two in the space of seven minutes to go ahead of Marco van Basten on the list of his country’s scorers. The captain now has 25 goals for the Netherlands, who head to Budapest for their last-16 match on Sunday against one of the best third-placed finishers from Groups D, E or F.

The Dutch, who also won in the group against Ukraine and Austria, have now scored at least two goals in their last 10 internationals in a run stretching back to November. Austria finished second in the group by beating Ukraine 1-0 in Bucharest at the same time.