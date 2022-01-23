PL 2021-22: Marcus Rashford scores dying-minute goal as Ronaldo's Manchester United beat West Ham to climb to fourth spot - WATCH

Substitute Marcus Rashdord scored a late winner as Manchester United defeated West Ham United 1-0 in a Premier League match with a sensational finish at Manchester on Saturday. With this win at Old Trafford, Manchester United leapfrogged West Ham United to the fourth place in the standing, thus getting into contention for European places.

Rashford tapped in the ball three minutes into the stoppage time, lifting the match that had produced mediocre fare till that time for a heart-stopping finish.

In other matches on Saturday, Everton slumped to a lone goal defeat to Aston Villa and Newcastle United defeated Leeds United by a solitary goal.

A hard-fought game heading for a stalemate at Old Trafford ended sensationally as the never-say-die Red Devils conjured up some late magic.

Rashford had come on as a second-half sub and was on the end of a move seconds from the final whistle, which saw him tap in at the far post to convert an Edinson Cavani cross.

Buoyed by the second-half display and 3-1 victory at Brentford last Wednesday, the Red Devils were on it from kick-off against the Hammers.

Though they enjoyed possession and were closing down spaces rapidly and in numbers when not on the ball, Man United started in a fashion that was exciting the Old Trafford crowd.

Mason Greenwood was first to threaten after four minutes when he was put in by Bruno Fernandes, who had intercepted a Craig Dawson pass. However, as Greenwood stalled and tried to cut inside to get a shot away on his left foot, he was blocked.

Harry Maguire was making an early impression on his return from injury and brilliantly formed a brick wall that Jarrod Bowen ran into and later timed a superb tackle on the potentially dangerous Michail Antonio.

Goalmouth chances dropped off for a spell but then Ronaldo cut an angry figure when he felt he was bundled over in the box by Kurt Zouma after 36 minutes. Referee Jonathan Moss turned down the appeal and then indicated that the Video Assistant Referee Paul Tierney had taken a look and was happy with the on-field decision.

West Ham ended the half on the up but Scott McTominay thwarted a late attempt by the visitors to create an opening just before the break.

United finally forced a serious save out of West Ham's keeper Areola in the 49th minute. Fernandes steered a ball into Fred, the Brazilian stepped over the ball and got a fortunate bounce back into his path and was free on goal. His shot was pushed away for a corner by the stand-in goalkeeper.

The visitors hadn't actually tested David De Gea all match but Bowen came close after 54 minutes when he slammed an effort into the side-netting.

There was a great chance for Raphael Varane moments later when he met an Alex Telles corner but flashed his header over the bar in front of the Stretford End. Anthony Elanga swept a shot wide soon after, attempting to force the breakthrough as he had done at Brentford in midweek.

It was the Swedish teenager's last touch, as he was then replaced by Rashford in the 62nd minute.

Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial came on in the 82nd minute for Fred and Greenwood in a bid to force a grandstand finale.

But it was the Hammers who then looked like coming closest when a Soucek header zipped past the far post. Then a Declan Rice cross hit Varane and deflected towards David De Gea's near post and the Spaniard needed to step in to turn the ball aside for a corner.

It was a nail-biting late flurry by the Hammers with a turn and snapshot from Martial relieving the tension before Rashford stole in at the far post to snatch the winner and Old Trafford exploded. The noise was repeated when VAR confirmed there had been no offside in the build-up to the sensational ending.