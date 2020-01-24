Premier League: Liverpool charge towards title with 2-1 win at Wolves

Runaway leaders Liverpool extended their Premier League advantage to 16 points with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino.

Henderson`s opener in the eighth minute, which came off his shoulder from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner, quietened a raucous crowd inside a mist-shrouded Molineux.

But Wolves, under coach Nuno Espirito Santo, have built a reputation for upsetting more illustrious opponents and came roaring back in the 51st when Raul Jimenez steered home a powerful header from the lively Adama Traore`s cross.

Both sides squandered chances before Firmino found space in the box to settle the outcome with an 84th minute shot that gave Liverpool a 14th consecutive league win.

It was the Brazilian`s sixth goal in his last eight games for the club in all competitions.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp punched the air and the fans sang "We shall not be moved" as the relentless Reds close in on their first top-flight title in three decades.

"We had incredible chances in the first half and then at the end it was a magic moment from Bobby (Firmino)," said Klopp. "You just have to find a way to win and have someone who makes the perfect decision and that was Bobby again."

Henderson added: "You know it`s going to be difficult here. They`re a good team, they make you work. But we knew we could keep going, keep fighting."

The win put Liverpool on 67 points and they still have a game in hand over defending champions Manchester City, who have 51, and Leicester City, who have 48 points from 24 matches.

Wolves are seventh, level on 34 points with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United who are all six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the Champions League qualifying spot.

"Very good performance," said Nuno, who was proud of his battling team even in defeat against a flying Liverpool side who conceded their first goal in eight league games.

"Defensively we were organised and we played good. We created chances and the momentum was there but we faced a very good team. I am very happy with the boys. Small margins."