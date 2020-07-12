Premier League: Wolves boost Champions League hopes with 3-0 win over Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League with a 3-0 home win over Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Victory lifted Nuno Espirito Santo`s side up to sixth in the standings -- four points behind fourth-placed Leicester City who play Bournemouth later on Sunday.

Wolves took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Daniel Podence was fouled by Lucas Digne and Raul Jimenez maintained his 100% penalty conversion rate this season to score his 16th goal of the league campaign.

Leander Dendoncker doubled the lead straight after the interval when he directed a glancing header past the outstretched arm of Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Diogo Jota made it 3-0 after midfielder Ruben Neves found him with a pinpoint cross-field ball and the Portuguese forward chested it down before firing an emphatic half-volley past Pickford at the near post.

Everton remained in 11th place with three matches left in the season.