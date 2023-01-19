topStoriesenglish
REAL MADRID VS VILLARREAL

Real Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch RMA vs VIL Copa del Rey match in India?

Checkout the live streaming details of Real Madrid vs Villareal Copa del Rey match below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 08:59 PM IST

Real Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch RMA vs VIL Copa del Rey match in India?

Real Madrid will once again travel away from home to take on Villarreal in their Copa del Rey round of 16 fixture. The all important clash for the Los Blancos will take place at the Estadio de La Ceramica, late Thursday night. Carlo Ancelotti's side are coming into this fixture with a disappointing loss in the Super Cup final against arch-rival FC Barcelona. The Spanish champions were outplayed in every department in their final and Karim Benzema was the only goal-scorer from their side as the match ended with a scoreline of 3-1. Madrid have looked rusty since the players have returned from the World Cup break. Notably, they have lost two of their last five matches.

Checkout the live streaming details of Real Madrid vs Villareal Copa del Rey match below

When is the Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Villareal going to be played?

The Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Villareal will be played on Friday (January 20) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Villareal going to be played?

The Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Villareal will be played at Estadio de La Ceramica, Spain.

Where can I watch the Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Villareal?

The Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Villareal will not be telecasted live in India.

How can I live stream the Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Villareal in India?

The Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Villareal will not be live-streamed in India.

Villarreal predicted XI: Reina; Cuenca, Albiol, Torres, A. Moreno; Capoue, Morlanes, Parejo; Chukwueze, Moreno, Pino

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Kroos, Camavinga, Ceballosc; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

