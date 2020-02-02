हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Serie A

Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo continues scoring run with two penalties as Juventus stay top

Juventus, who bounced back from last week`s 2-1 defeat by Napoli, have 54 points from 22 games, six ahead of Inter Milan who were away to Udinese later on Sunday.

Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo continues scoring run with two penalties as Juventus stay top

Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties as he scored for the ninth Serie A game in a row on Sunday to give Juventus a somewhat flattering 3-0 win over Fiorentina which kept them top of Serie A.

The Portuguese squeezed his shot under Bartlomiej Dragowski in the 40th minute and sent the Fiorentina goalkeeper the wrong way late in the second half to take his tally for the season to 19 after Fiorentina held their own for much of the game.

Defender Matthijs De Ligt headed the third in stoppage time to add to the sense of injustice. The award of the second penalty, after Rodrigo Bentancur went down under a challenge from Federico Ceccherini, was met with angry protests by the visitors.

Juventus, who bounced back from last week`s 2-1 defeat by Napoli, have 54 points from 22 games, six ahead of Inter Milan who were away to Udinese later on Sunday.

It was Fiorentina`s first league defeat in five matches since Giuseppe Iachini replaced Vincenzo Montella as coach.

Tags:
Serie ACristiano RonaldoFiorentinafootball
Next
Story

Ligue 1: Paris Saint Germain thrash Montpellier 5-0

Must Watch

PT40M13S

Taal Thok Ke: Public upset for 50 days, when will the solution be out?