UEFA Euro 2020, Sweden vs Ukraine Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

Sweden will take on Ukraine in the last Round of 16 match of the ongoing European Championships on Wednesday. The Swedish team had finished Group E at the top of the table with two wins from three matches whereas Ukraine had finished in third place after a solitary win in their three matches. Thus, Sweden will be high on confidence and they will look to continue their domination.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Ukraine:

When is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Ukraine?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Ukraine will be played on Wednesday (June 30).

What time does the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Ukraine start?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Ukraine will start at 12:30 am as per IST.

Where is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Ukraine being played?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Ukraine will be played at the Hampden Park, Scotland.



Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Ukraine in India?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Ukraine will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 (HD), Sony Ten 3 (HD-Hindi). Sony Six (HD) and Sony Ten 4 (HD) will have regional coverage in India.



How can I livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Ukraine?

The livestreaming of the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Ukraine is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.