UEFA Euro 2020, Ukraine vs Austria Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

Ukraine will not be lulled into complacency by the fact a draw in their final Group C game against Austria guarantees progress to the Euro 2020 knockouts, coach Andriy Shevchenko said on Sunday (June 20). Ukraine are second, behind Netherlands who are already through as group winners, and Shevchenko’s side will advance to the last 16 with a win or draw on Monday.

“Theoretically we can be happy with a draw but we know how difficult this game is,” Shevchenko told a news conference. “If you go into the game thinking that a draw is okay then you will never get a certain result. This kind of thinking can be punished a lot. All this talk that the teams can agree to have a draw together should be stopped immediately. It just isn’t right.

“My team understands how important this game is and Austria is the same ... I really respect Austria. They have a certain style and they stick to it. They have great players, a great leader in David Alaba, several players who deserve respect. They play very aggressively and we expect a tough game.”

Ukraine and Austria both have three points, with Netherlands on six, while North Macedonia have none after losing both their games. The top two in each of the six groups advance to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Ukraine and Austria:

When is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Ukraine and Austria?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Ukraine and Austria will be played on Monday (June 21).

What time does the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Ukraine and Austria start?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Ukraine and Austria will start at 9:30pm as per IST.

Where is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Ukraine and Austria being played?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Ukraine and Austria will be played at the National Stadium in Bucharest, Romania.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Ukraine and Austria in India?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Ukraine and Austria will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 (HD), Sony Ten 3 (HD-Hindi). Sony Six (HD) and Sony Ten 4 (HD) will have regional coverage in India.

How can I livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Ukraine and Austria?

The livestreaming of the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Ukraine and Austria is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.