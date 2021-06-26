UEFA Euro 2020, Wales vs Denmark Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

Wales and Denmark are set to kick start the round of 16 campaign of the Euro 2020 as both the teams will lock horns with each other in the first match of the knock-out stages at Amsterdam Arena on Saturday. Both the teams ended up second in their respective groups, Wales finished second to Italy in Group A while Denmark managed a spot below Belgium in Group B, and a cracking contest is expected to take place when both teams will face each other.

Despite their defeat to Italy in the last match Gareth Bale’s Wales comfortably eased to the next round and now will be looking to better their 2016 European Championship record.

On the other hand, Denmark became the first team in UEFA European Championship history to advance into the knockout stages of the competition after losing their first two group games. The Danes will be looking to carry forward the momentum and will be aiming to reach at least the quarter-finals.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Wales and Denmark:



When is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Wales and Denmark?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Wales and Denmark will be played on Saturday (June 26).

What time does the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Wales and Denmark start?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Wales and Denmark will start at 9:30 pm as per IST.

Where is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Wales and Denmark being played?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Wales and Denmark will be played at the Amsterdam Arena.



Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Wales and Denmark in India?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Wales and Denmark will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 (HD), Sony Ten 3 (HD-Hindi). Sony Six (HD) and Sony Ten 4 (HD) will have regional coverage in India.

How can I livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Wales and Denmark?

The livestreaming of the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Wales and Denmark is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.