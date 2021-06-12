UEFA Euro 2020, Wales vs Switzerland Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

The opening match of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament saw Italy thrashing Turkey 3-0 and now Wales are set to kickstart their Euro 2020 campaign with a game against Switzerland at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The game will kick-off live at 5:00 PM local time on Saturday, June 12 (6:30 PM IST).

After being knocked out of the semi-finals in Euro 2016, Wales finds itself in one of the most competitive Groups of the championship - Group A. Placed along with Switzerland, Italy, and Turkey in Group A, the Dragons’ first hurdle in this championship will be to advance into the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, Switzerland expect an awkward encounter against Wales, Swiss coach Vladimir Petkovic said.

The two countries kick off their Group A campaign in the Azerbaijan capital with Petkovic admitting he was unsure whether his team should take a cautious approach or go at their opponents from the outset.

“I think we need to be ready for either approach. Because it is the first match, you don’t necessarily know at what stage the teams are at. That goes for both Switzerland and Wales,” he told a news conference.

“They are certainly very tough opponents and they deserve the greatest of respect. They are awkward customers, very compact defensively and good in one against one situation,” he added of the Welsh who reached the semi-finals in 2016.

“They also have a lot of good quality in the final third of the pitch, both when they keep the ball but also when they play direct, with some talented players who know what they are doing.”

Notably, Wales arrive into Euro 2020 on the back of terrible form as they failed to score a single goal in their two friendly fixtures against France and Albania. Robert Page's side was thrashed 3-0 by France before being held to a goalless draw against Albania.

On the other hand, Switzerland will be riding high on confidence as this year they have won all five matches.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Wales and Switzerland:

When is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Wales and Switzerland?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Wales and Switzerland will be played on June 12.

What time does the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Wales and Switzerland start?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Wales and Switzerland will start at 06:30 PM as per IST.

Where is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Wales and Switzerland being played?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Wales and Switzerland will be played at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Azerbaijan.

