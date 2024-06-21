Two heavyweights of Europe, France and the Netherlands are ready to lock horns in the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage fixture. Kylian Mbappe might not play the game against the Dutch after nursing a nose injury in the previous fixture for France but coach Des Champs has neither confirmed or denied the superstar's availability.

Here's what Ronald Koeman, Netherlands coach said for the fixture, "If you win the first match, it brings calm and trust. And we will need all that against a strong France side, who we have played a lot in recent years. We know what to expect. We will have to be very good to get the result we want. In the first match, there were a lot of good things, and there were also a number of moments when we should have done better. We have to play with courage. That will be the key. We have to take initiative."

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "[When we beat the Netherlands in qualifying, they] were missing five or six key players. It's not the same team, and that has been proved by the results they've been able to get since. It will be a much stronger team than the one we faced in qualifying. We achieved our objective of winning the first game, but now, as is also the case for the Dutch, the next target is winning this game and qualifying. It's about ensuring we perform as well as we can and being the as dangerous as we can be for the opposition."

Here are the livestreaming details for France Vs Netherlands, UEFA EURO 2024 Group D match...

When and where to watch France Vs Netherlands, UEFA EURO 2024?

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. The match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Saturday.

Where to get the live telecast of France Vs Netherlands, EURO 2024 Group D game in India?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Euro 2024 in India. The match can be watched live on all Sony Sports Channel.

Where to get live streaming of France Vs Netherlands, EURO 2024 Group D game in India?

Live streaming of France Vs Netherlands, EURO 2024 Group D match will be available on Sony LIV website and app.

Netherlands: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké; Reijnders, Schouten, Veerman; Simons, Depay, Gakpo.

France: Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernández; Dembélé, Kanté, Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Griezmann, Thuram.